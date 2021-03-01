Rahul Gandhi Practices Martial Art Aikido; Does Push-ups & Dances With TN School Students

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday interacted with students at St. Joseph's Matric Hr. Sec. School in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari. Rahul Gandhi danced with the students of the school along with AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and PCC Chief KS Alagiri.

'The dancing was not as good as the singing'

"PCC president and Dinesh, please come. I am not going down alone. If I am going to look bad, I am going to look bad with other people," Rahul said before he danced. "That was very good singing, the dancing was not good as the singing," he said while complimenting the students who sang.

#WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dances with students of St. Joseph's Matriculation Hr. Sec. School in Mulagumoodubn, Tamil Nadu during an interaction with them pic.twitter.com/RaSDpuXTqQ — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, another student asked the Wayanad MP to do 15 push-ups to which Rahul obliged. After finishing 15 push-ups before the student, Rahul said, "Now, we make it difficult and try with one hand." Rahul then clicked a photograph with the student as all the others clapped. He also demonstrated the martial art 'Aikido' to a student - years ago pictures had surfaced of Rahul Gandhi in his dojo with his sensei, though this is the first time he's been seen practicing it.

#WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doing push-ups and 'Aikido' with students of St. Joseph's Matriculation Hr. Sec. School in Mulagumoodubn, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/qbc8OzI1HE — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said that Tamil Nadu should show the way to India in keeping away the forces that are inimical to language and culture and those projecting "one culture, one nation and one history" concept. History has shown that nobody can rule Tamil Nadu other than the Tamil people, he said during a public address in Nagercoil as part of his three-day tour of poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

"This election will show the same thing that only a person who truly represents the Tamil people can be a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he said addressing the huge crowd in Nagercoil, in the southern Kanyakumari district.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (K Palaniswami) who bows to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will never be able to do this. The Chief Minister should bow to the people of the state," he said. The RSS and Modi "insult Tamil language and culture", he said, adding the people should not to allow them to gain a foothold.

Single-phase elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 6. The Congress is fighting the elections from the DMK-led alliance.

(With PTI inputs)