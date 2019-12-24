Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Blocked From Entering Meerut By Uttar Pradesh Police

Uttar Pradesh Police barred Congress senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from entering Meerut on Tuesday afternoon. The Gandhi siblings were denied permission as they were making their way into Meerut to meet with the families of victims of the violent protests in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). Sharing the incident, the Congress party said that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi offered to travel in a group of three people, owing to the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc imposed in the region. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are now returning to Delhi.

In a video shared by the Congress party, the Uttar Pradesh police official was heard asking the Congress leaders to move back. The Uttar Pradesh Police failed to show any orders to restrict the entry of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. The incident comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has launched a crackdown against protesters and is trying to contain demonstrations erupted across the state against the CAA.

Rahul Gandhi said, "We asked the police if they have any order, they didn't show us any order but they told us to go back." A day back, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a surprise visit, met the kin of those killed in the anti-CAA protests in Bijnor and interacted with the villagers. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

We asked the police if they have any order, they didn't show us any order but they told us to go back: Shri @RahulGandhi #हत्यारी_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/y9rjQikFDz — Congress (@INCIndia) December 24, 2019

Uttar Pradesh protests

Uttar Pradesh DGP notified that as many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in the state, in the wake of the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The violence in UP during the anti-CAA agitation has turned deadly and so far, 15 deaths have been reported, including that of an 8-year-old.

"Till now, 879 people have been arrested under substantive offenses while 5000 persons who may instigate violence or vitiate atmosphere are bound down on the basis of suspicion," said OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), UP. He added, "A total of 135 criminal cases have been registered against the miscreants. Fifteen people have died while 288 police personnel are injured." The DGP also informed that police, along with paramilitary, Rapid Action Force (RAF), PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), Quick Reaction Team (QRTs) are patrolling sensitive areas in the wake of protests. The government suspended internet services in some areas and even imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation.

Over 50 shops in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar were sealed after CM Yogi Adityanath openly swore to take "revenge" from the protesters. "They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take "badla (revenge)," the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said. In a bid to curb the violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, in an unprecedented statement, said that the state government would seize the property of those indulging in violence and damage. However, there is no law to seal and auction properties of those guilty over damage to public property through violence.

