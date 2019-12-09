Rahul Gandhi Repeats 'Rape Capital' Comment, Targets PM Modi

Former President of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, reiterated his old claims and stated that the world is viewing India as the 'rape capital'. This comes after Rahul Gandhi made the same statement in the recent past, during an address in his own constituency, Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi, while campaigning for the upcoming five-phase elections in Jharkhand, also said that the Indian women are scared to step outside of the house in every State.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape capital’ comment in Jharkhand

While addressing a rally in Hazaribagh, Rahul Gandhi said, “The whole world was amazed by the progress we were making with the growing economy. The whole world said, please look at India and understand what they are doing. Let’s copy them. But Today, when the whole world looks at India, they say that India has become a rape capital. Everywhere you see you will find violence against women. One of the MLAs of Narendra Modi is in Uttar Pradesh raped a woman, Narendra Modi did not utter a single word. They planned and executed an accident for that girl for the victim, Narendra Modi did not utter a single word. No state is safe, no women can step outside their house without a fear. The PM keeps on claiming that he is a savior of the women, what kind of protection of this?”

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi also added that the PM is saving the women of India like he has been saving the farmers. He said, “Women are burnt, shot and raped in the different parts of the country. But our PM does not utter a word. The way he saves the farmers by shooting them in a similar manner they are protecting our women. This is the true India today”.

Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi, who visited his constituency in Kerala a few days ago, raised the Unnao case in his speech, wherein a now-expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar has been accused of rape. Stirring the issue, the former Congress chief very similar to Jharkhand’s address questioned PM Modi's silence over the rape cases. He said, "India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking the question of why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. A UP MLA of BJP is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister does not say a single word."

