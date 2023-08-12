Rahul Gandhi Rakes Up Manipur Issue In Wayanad, Says PM Not A Nationalist

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of murdering the “idea of India.” Gandhi made these comments while addressing a public gathering in Kalpetta, Wayanad. This is Gandhi’s first visit to his parliamentary constituency after being reinstated as an MP. At the arrival, he received a rousing welcome by the workers of the Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Manipur issue

Rahul Gandhi raked up the Manipur issue by saying that in his 19-year long political career, he had never experienced what he experienced in Manipur. He said, “In the political career of 19 years, I have never experienced what I experienced in Manipur.”

Wayanad, Kerala: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "There is blood everywhere, there is murder everywhere, rape everywhere. That is the situation in Manipur and the Prime Minister spoke for 2 hours, 13 minutes in Parliament but he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. He laughed, joked.… pic.twitter.com/nzbwA8taFp — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

He narrated the story of two Manipuri women and said he could never forget their condition. Rahul Gandhi underlining the human cost of violence in Manipur said, “Someone's house has been burnt down, someone's sister has been raped, and someone's brother and parents have been killed. It is as if somebody threw kerosene across Manipur and set it on fire…”

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, BJP

Rahul Gandhi said in his address, “There is blood everywhere, there is murder everywhere, rape everywhere.” Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress MP questioned his address in the Parliament. He said, “That is the situation in Manipur and the Prime Minister spoke for 2 hours, 13 minutes in Parliament but he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. He laughed, joked. His cabinet laughed, joked…”

The Congress MP accused the PM of not trying to stop the violence and questioned why has the PM not visited the state yet. He reiterated ‘the murder of Bharat Mata’ remark and accused the PM of disrespecting the idea of India. He said, “Why have you not tried to stop the violence? Because you're not a nationalist. Anybody who murders the idea of India cannot be a nationalist.”

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of trying to divide the family 'India.' Gandhi said, “BJP aims at destroying families. India is a family, they want to divide it. Manipur was a family, they tried to destroy it.” Gandhi said that they would bring back Manipur together.”

Claiming it to be a fight between BJP and Congress, the Congress MP said, “It took you two months to burn Manipur. It might take us five years to bring back love to Manipur, but we will do it. This is the fight between the BJP and the Congress.”

Rahul Gandhi toes the same line, blames PM

Rahul Gandhi has been directly blaming PM Modi for the violence in Manipur. He had earlier compared PM Modi to Ravan during his speech in the Parliament during the no-confidence debate. During the address, he had also accused the government of “murdering Bharat Mata in Manipur.” However, the references to ‘murder of India’ were expunged from records.