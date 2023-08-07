Rahul Gandhi Reinstated As Lok Sabha MP After SC Relief In Modi Surname Defamation Case

In a big relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday restored the Lok Sabha membership of the Congress scion, paving way for his return to Parliament. The development came after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed the Congress leader’s conviction in the criminal defamation case, or the Modi surname defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24 after he received a two-year jail term in the Modi surname defamation case following his comments regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname.

Issuing the notification regarding Rahul's return as MP in the Lower House, the secretariat said, "In continuation of Notification No. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B), dated the 24th March, 2023, the Supreme Court of India has passed an order on 04.08.2023 in Special Leave to Appeal (Crl.) No. 8644/2023, staying the conviction of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, which was ordered by the judgment dated 23.03.2023 of the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019."

"In view of order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi, notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B) dated the 24th March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," the notification read.

The development came after the Lok Sabha secretariat on Saturday (August 5) confirmed to examine the letters submitted by Congress on Monday (August 7) regarding the restoration of the membership of the former party chief. The move comes after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury handed the Supreme Court order and a letter to the Lok Sabha secretariat on Saturday (August 5) seeking Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement.

Congress' big gain

Rahul's return to Lok Sabha is being speculated as a major gain for the Congress party ahead of the no-confidence motion, which will be taken up for discussion on August 8, being brought against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

After the Supreme Court stayed his conviction on August 4, the Congress party started building up pressure for immediate revocation of the earlier order of the Lok Sabha secretariat issued that led to the disqualification of the Wayanad MP.

Timeline of Rahul's defamation case

April 13, 2019: At an election rally at in Karnataka's Kolar while was campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi said, "Why do all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi as the common surname?"

April 15, 2019: BJP MLA from Surat Purnesh Modi filed a criminal defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi for his “Modi surname” remark.

July 7, 2019: Rahul Gandhi appeared for the first time before Surat metropolitan court in connection to the case.

March 23, 2023: Surat metropolitan court sentenced Rahul Gandhi for two years in jail after holding him guilty for defamation.

March 24, 2023: Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as the Member of Parliament as he was convicted in the case with a two-year jail term.

April 2, 2023: Rahul Gandhi challenged the metropolitan court's order in a sessions court in Surat, which is still pending, along with an application seeking a stay to the conviction.

April 20, 2023: Surat sessions court granted him bail but refused to stay conviction.

April 25, 2023: Rahul Gandhi filed a revision appeal before the High Court against the lower court’s order.

July 7, 2023: Gujarat HC dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction.

July 15, 2023: Rahul Gandhi moved SC challenging Gujarat HC's order.

August 4, 2023: Supreme Court stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership.

August 7, 2023: Lok Sabha Secretariat restored the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi and paved the way for his return to Parliament.