Rahul Gandhi Rides Bike In Madhya Pradesh's Mhow During 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'; Watch

Former Congress president and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi who is currently busy in his "Bharat Jodo Yatra" was seen riding a bike on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow. A video of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which resumed its Madhya Pradesh leg on Sunday from Mhow has gone viral wherein the party leader Rahul Gandhi is seen on a bike. From the visual showcase the Wayanad MP wearing a helmet and riding a bike on a blue carpet. Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari was seen running alongside Rahul Gandhi as the latter rides the bike

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi rides a motorbike during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TNG1yvwKbo — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

Apart from Jitu Patwari, Madhya Pradesh former CM Digvijaya Singh, KCV Venugopal and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring were seen in Congress' Bharat Jodo rally from Mhow to Rajwada with Rahul Gandhi. On Saturday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra participated in the yatra which resumed from Mortakka village in Madhya Pradesh with Rahul Gandhi and others. Notably, Priyanka joined the Rahul-led yatra for the first time on November 24.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bharata Jodo Yatra entered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Madhya Pradesh on November 23 from Burhanpur district after completing its Maharashtra leg. Before entering Rajasthan, the yatra will cover 380 km in 12 days in Madhya Pradesh's Malwa-Nimar region.

Case registered for alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering during Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case in connection with a purported video pertaining to pro-Pakistani slogans raised during the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to PTI.

While the Congress party alleged it was a doctored video with which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to defame the yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, the ruling BJP claimed the Grand Old Party deleted the clip after a pro-Pakistani slogan was heard in it.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee's media department chief KK Mishra claimed it was a doctored video."The BJP is scared of the success of Rahul Gandhi's yatra. The BJP made a malicious attempt to defame this march by using a fake video,” Mishra said, PTI reported.

On the other hand, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said that the video was shared by the state Congress Twitter handle at around 9:00 AM on November 25. He further alleged that the party deleted it later after the pro-Pakistani slogan was heard in it.

“Why did the Congress Twitter handle deleted the tweet when there was no objectionable content in it? This shows the double standard of Congress,” Chaturvedi said in a statement, PTI reported.