Rahul Gandhi Sends 4-page Preliminary Reply After Delhi Police Visit Residence

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi sent a four-page preliminary reply to the Delhi Police's notice on Sunday. In the reply, he questioned police authorities over the 'sudden urgency' in seeking a reply from him over his comments made at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which culminated 45 days ago.

The reply by the Congress leader came hours after a Delhi Police team reached his residence. Rahul Gandhi has sought 8 to 10 days to give a complete response to the questions raised by the Delhi police over his remarks, as per sources.

Rahul Gandhi calls the move by police 'unprecedented'

While sending a reply, Gandhi called the move by police 'unprecedented' and asked if it had anything to do with his stance on the Adani issue. Rahul Gandhi also raised objections over the urgency on the part of Delhi Police which arrived at his doorstep and why the action was needed 45 days after he made the comments in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar, as per sources.

Gandhi also asked if any other political party, including the ruling party, has been asked about their political campaigns.

Reactions by political leaders pour in

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the Centre of trying to save businessman Gautam Adani by sending police to Rahul Gandhi’s residence.

While talking to ANI, Kharge said, "To divert from the Adani issue, they (BJP) are asking all these questions by sending the police. Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not get scared. No matter how much they try to save Adani, we will continue to question them."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke on the Delhi Police's move and slammed Rahul Gandhi, asking him to act responsibly and provide the required details to the Delhi Police.

Sarma said, "If Rahul Gandhi won’t tell the names of the victims, then how will they get justice? It is responsibility to inform the police about the women. Hasn’t he studied the fundamental duties of Indian citizens prescribed in the Constitution?”

(With inputs from PTI)