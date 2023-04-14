Rahul Gandhi has started vacating his government bungalow and is shifting his belongings to Sonia Gandhi's official residence. The Congress leader is all set to move to his mother's residence at 10, Janpath in Delhi. Trucks were seen entering his 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow to carry away his household belongings and shift them to the UPA chairperson's residence. Gandhi was issued a notice to vacate the government bungalow, following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha on March 24. As per reports, he had to vacate his official residence by April 22.

Notably, the former-Congress president was disqualified from the membership of the Parliament after getting convicted by a Surat Court in the 2019 defamation case related his alleged remark on 'Modi surname'. Rahul Gandhi was sentenced a jail term of two-years by the magistrial court of Surat in the case on March 23, following which he was disqualified from the membership of the Parliament on March 24.

#WATCH | Trucks from Rahul Gandhi's 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow, carrying his belongings, arrive at the residence of UPA chairperson and Congress MP Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence in Delhi.



He is vacating his residence after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP. pic.twitter.com/UNqJvPi7Bg — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

However, he was granted a bail from a Session court in Surat on April 3, after he filed a plea against his conviction in the court. Further, after hearing arguments from both the parties in the case, the court has sealed its verdict in the case. Now, the court will pronounce its decision on April 20.

A stay on his conviction by the court will come as a big relief to the former-Wayanad MP and his party. But any refusal by the court to grant a stay on his conviction will be a big blow to the Congress party ahead of 2024 general elections. The court's refusal will also ensure that Rahul Gandhi won't be able to contest any elections for next 8 years, until a higher court grants a stay on his conviction.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted over his remark made at a public rally in Kolar, Karnataka, during an election campaign in 2019, wherein he allegedly had stated, "why all thieves have Modi surname". After his controversial remark, a BJP legislator of Gujarat had filed a case against him, which eventually led to his conviction and disqualification.

According to reports, Gandhi was allotted the bungalow in the year 2004, after he was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress-led-UPA government was elected to power at the Centre under former-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. It was then that Rahul Gandhi was alloted the bungalow as a parliamentarian.

Meanwhile, Gandhi had reiterated that he wouldn't be intimidated by his disqualification and has no interest in living in that house. He had said, while addressing a public rally in Wayanad, "MP is just a tag, it’s just a position. The BJP can take away this tag, the position, the house, and they even can put me in jail. But they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad."