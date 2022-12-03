'Rahul Gandhi Should Not Define Sanatana Dharma': Smriti Irani Tears Into Cong In Gujarat

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has been extensively campaigning in Gujarat as the state gears up for phase 2 of polling. On Saturday, Union Minister Smriti Irani held a roadshow in Gujarat’s Modasa. Notably, the polling for 93 seats in the second phase of the Assembly election in Gujarat will take place on Monday, December 5.

Speaking exclusively to Republic during the roadshow, BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “Ask Gujaratis here, every Gujarati will say ‘BJP again in Gujarat’ (Fir Ek Baar, BJP Sarkar).

‘Party who questioned the existence of Lord Ram is now teaching us the importance of Sanatana Dharma’: Smriti Irani

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s statement that there is no place for Sita in BJP, Smriti Irani said, “People who are walking with ‘cow killers’ in Bharat Jodo Yatra, who are sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, and walking with supporters of David Headley (accused in the Mumbai terror attack case), should not define ‘Sanatana Dharma’ (Hinduism).”

She further took an indirect swipe at Rahul Gandhi and said, “The person who wears ‘Janeu’ (sacred thread) on the coat, will never be able to understand Sanatana Dharma.”

She further asserted that it is pleasurable to know that even after having a Parsi father and Christian mother, he is showing interest in Hinduism. “However, he is adding politics to Sanatana Dharma. He should not comment or look at our gods with such a negative mindset,” Smriti Irani said.

Referring to the 2007 affidavit filed by the UPA-led government in the Supreme Court entre alleging that there was no historical evidence to establish the existence of Lord Ram or the other characters in Ramayana, Smriti Irani lashed out at the Congress party for pretending to be 'Ram Bhakts'.

“It is funny to know that the party and the family who declined the existence of Lord Ram by filing an affidavit in the court, is now making a point to prove the importance of Sanatana Dharma,” Smriti Irani stated.

Rahul Gandhi's gyan on 'Jai Shri Ram' to BJP-RSS

On Friday, addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa area during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi, whose party had questioned the existence of Lord Ram previously, co-opted ‘Jai Sri Ram’, ‘Jai Siya Ram’ and ‘Hey Ram’ and gave it his own spin to attack the BJP-RSS.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that they don’t chant ‘Jai Siya Ram’ or ‘Jai Sita Ram’ and instead opt for ‘Jai Shri Ram’ because women have no place in their organisation.

Earlier, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi was spotted with 'cow killer' Rijil Makutty during the yatra. Alleging the Congress party of Hindu hatred, BJP shared images of Rijil Makutty with Rahul Gandhi who slaughtered a cow in broad daylight. Notably, in 2017, youth Congress leader Rijil Makutty was suspended from the party for slaughtering a calf in protest against the beef ban.

Notably, the polling for 93 seats in the second phase of the Assembly election in Gujarat, a BJP bastion since 1995, shall take place on Monday, December 5.

These constituencies including Ghatlodia, Vadgam, Viramgam, Godhra and Ellisbridge are spread across 14 districts of the state. It is worth recalling that the 2017 election was a close shave for BJP with the saffron party getting 99 seats in contrast to Congress' 77 seats. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key force in Gujarat which has traditionally witnessed a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.