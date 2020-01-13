Rahul Gandhi Snubs Question On Absent 'Opposition'; Challenges PM Modi To Hold Dialogue

Subsequent to the Congress-led all Opposition party meet on Monday over the NRC and CAA in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Modi to 'have the courage' to initiate a dialogue with the students. He asserted that PM Modi lacks 'the guts' to stand before the students, thus is 'crushing' them by using Police force. However, ignored the media when he was questioned over the absence of parties like Mamata Banerjee's TMC, BSP, Shiv Sena, DMK and AAP at the meeting that was expected to be a show of strength against the Centre.

He said, "The people of this country understands that Narendra Modi has failed on economy, employment, and India's future. The main message is that the youth's voice is legitimate, it should not be curbed. The government should listen to those voices, and PM Modi should answer how will they provide jobs to students. This is the main message. There is a feeling of anger and fear in our students, in the weaker sections and farmers."

The senior Congress leader reiterated that fear exists in the minds of people, and accused the government of distracting the attention of the people from real issues like economy and unemployment. Further said that the government is doing 'the biggest' disservice to people by diving the nation. Rahul Gandhi said, "The reason this fear exists, is because there is a complete failure, absolute, disasterous failure on the economic front and employment. The oppotunity that India had, has been lost. We are busy discussing everything, except the main issue. Instead of addressing this, and going to the students of India, he is doing the biggest diservice to this nation, by diving this nation and distracting the attention."

"Mr. Narendra Modi should stand up, and have the courage to speak to the youngsters in these universities and tell them why the Indian economy is a disaster. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister does not have the guts to do it. He does not have the guts to stand in front the students, so he crushes them using the Police. I challenge the Prime Minister to go to the Universities and stand there, without any Police and infrastructure," Rahul Gandhi added.

Opposition meeting on NRC, CAA

Leaders of Congress and 19 other Opposition parties held a meeting in New Delhi, in order to corner the government over the contentious amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC. However, Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress, Mayawati's BSP, Samajwadi Party and DMK were among the notable absentees in the meeting that was held to deliberate the strategy. The meeting was called by the Congress party amid the nation-wide unrest against CAA.

The Opposition parties expressed concern over the violence in the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Univerity (JNU), wherein 37 students were injured and police action over the anti-CAA protesters in different parties of the country, especially the BJP-ruled countries. The meeting is being held two days after the meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) in which it strongly opposed CAA and NRC and termed the National Population Register (NPR) being carried out by the Central government as a "disguised NRC."

