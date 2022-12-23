Rahul Gandhi Stays Stubborn; Asks If Only Bharat Jodo Yatra Is Spreading COVID?

Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again raised the point about Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to him asking the Congress "to follow COVID-19 guidelines or suspend the Bharat Jodo Yatra." An adamant Gandhi scion asked if Congress' pan-India foot march is the "only one spreading COVID". India upped its ante on COVID precautions after China reported a massive spike in COVID-19 cases along with some other nations.

The Parliamentarian said, "The Health Minister wrote a letter to me saying Rahul Ji COVID is back, stop your Yatra...stop your Yatra...Conduct as many public meetings as you want throughout India, BJP can...But where the Congress is conducting the Bharat Jodo Yatra, there is Corona, there is COVID."

Just a day ago, the Wayanad MP had called it a "new idea" and "excuse" of the Bharatiya Janata Party to stop the Congress, claiming the BJP was "scared that people of India would get to know the truth".

Health Minister's letter to Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a letter to the Wayanad MP, had written: ""I request [Rahul Gandhi] that COVID protocol, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate. If this Covid protocol cannot be followed, then, in view of the public health emergency, and to save the country from the Covid pandemic, I request you to suspend the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the national interest."

The recent alarm over COVID-19 was triggered by BF.7, an abbreviated form of BA.5.2.1.7. A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5, BF.7 is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect those vaccinated.

Persons infected with the BF.7 variant of Omicron may experience symptoms similar to infection from other sub-variants. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, vomiting, fatigue, and diarrhea.

With the new variant driving the surge of COVID cases in China and other countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had written to Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra.