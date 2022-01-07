Rahul Gandhi Takes Indirect Dig At PM Modi Over Security Breach: 'Speak About LAC Breach'

Taking an indirect dig at PM Modi, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, asked if the Prime Minister will speak about the 'national security lapse at LAC'. His comments come amid the high-level probe ongoing into the security breach of PM Modi's cavalcade in Punjab. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

Rahul Gandhi takes indirect dig at PM Modi

What has been happening at our borders is a major lapse of national security.



Will the PM ever talk about it?#PangongTso #China — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 7, 2022

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that the Chinese bridge construction near Pangong Tso was in an area which has been illegally occupied by China for 60 years now. Stating that the Centre is monitoring the construction, he affirmed India's commitment to the development of border infrastructure in the region. Military disengagement has been completed in north and south of Pangong Tso, but is yet to be completed in friction points such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. On the other hand, Punjab CM refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. His govt has also submitted a preliminary report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) claiming that protesters gathered on the PM's route suddenly. Congress has maintained that the PM had returned to the airport as his scheduled rally had attracted only 700 people as opposed to the 70,000 it was supposed to gather.

Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad. The Home Ministry and Punjab govt have formed high-level committees to probe into the incident. Across India, multiple 'havans' have been performed by BJP workers for the PM's long life.