Rahul Gandhi taking classes on China from the Chinese ambassador: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar stung Rahul Gandhi over the Congress leader's comments on Indian foreign policy vis a vis China during an interaction in Mysuru on the foreign policy of the Modi government. “I would have offered to take classes on China from Rahul Gandhi, but I discovered he was taking classes on China from the Chinese ambassador. Unfortunately, foreign policy has become an arena. On certain issues we’ve a collective responsibility to at least behave in a way in which we do not weaken our collective position abroad,” answered Jaishankar when asked if domestic criticism affects India’s ability to negotiate in international fora.

Jaishankar was referring to Rahul Gandhi and the Chinese envoy to India’s meeting during the Doklam issue where Gandhi had lambasted the govt suggesting that new territory had been lost to China’s salami slicing.

"I know everything in politics is political. I accept that. But I think on certain issues, we have a collective responsibility to at least behave in a way that we do not weaken our (India's) collective position abroad to do what we have seen in the last three years in China," Jaishankar said, adding, "often very misleading narratives are put in.”

"We had, for example...a bridge which the Chinese were building on Pangong Tso. Now, the reality was that the particular area first Chinese came in 1959, and then they occupied it in 1962. But that's not the way it was put across. This happened in the case of some of the so-called model villages as well, that were built on areas which we lost in '62 or before '62. Now, I don't believe you will very rarely hear me say 1962, that shouldn't have happened, or you are wrong, or you are responsible. What has happened has happened. It's our collective, I would say failure or responsibility. I do not necessarily attribute political colouring to it. I would like to see a serious conversation in China. I'm prepared to accept that there are different viewpoints on that, but if you reduce it to a kind of slanging match, what can I say after that,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at EAM

Notably, disqualified MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in March, attacked the NDA government at the Centre, claiming that S Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, "does not understand the China threat," and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that "nobody has entered Indian territory" is an invitation to the Chinese to do it once more.

The former Wayanad MP, during a conversation with members of the Indian Journalists’ Association in London, said that “he supports Indian foreign policy and doesn't have a significant dispute with it on India's position on the Russia-Ukraine war.”

If I have a good guest, I am a good host: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar further spoke about his conversation with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa. "If I have a good guest, I am a good host,” said Jaishankar.

"Not in our interest to be locked into perpetual hostility with Pakistan, nobody wants that....somewhere we have to draw and stand by our red lines..." said EAM Jaishankar, adding, "if neighbour attacks my city...I dont think it should be business as usual."