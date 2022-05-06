Rahul Gandhi To Meet Detained NSUI Members In Telangana Amid TRS' 'White Challenge' Call

Telangana Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Goud Yaskhi on Thursday informed that Rahul Gandhi will meet National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members who are currently lodged in the Chanchalguda jail for protesting outside the administrative building of Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI about Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to Telangana, Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi said, "Rahul Gandhi will address Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal. The next day, he will offer floral tributes to former CM Damodaram Sanjeevaiah." Speaking further about the Wayanad MP's visit, Yaskhi said, "He will also meet the arrested NSUI president along with 18 other students in the jail. He will then interact with extended Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee members at Gandhi Bhavan."

It is pertinent to mention here that the NSUI members were protesting outside the University seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to the campus on May 7, after which, the police detained eighteen of them and registered a case for 'obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty'. According to the police officials, the NSUI workers were pelting stones to get inside the university building.

'TRS dares Rahul Gandhi of White Challenge'

Before Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to Telangana, banners were seen around Telangana's Hyderabad asking if the Congress leader is ready to accept the "white challenge" by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Minister KT Rama Rao. After the pictures of Rahul Gandhi partying at a nightclub in Kathmandu went viral earlier this week, TRS escalated its attack on him and challenged the Wayanad MP to take the 'White Challenge'.

Originally proposed by Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy in September 2021, the White Challenge entailed politicians and celebrities voluntarily undergoing a drug test which would go a long way in spreading awareness about the drug menace in the country. On Thursday, banners were put up in parts of Hyderabad daring Gandhi to accept this challenge. Speaking to the media regarding the same, TRS spokesperson Krishank Manne stated that as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be visiting Telangana, we would remind him of the 'white challenge' call given by Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy. He further added that TRS minister KT Rama Rao is ready to take up the white challenge and has asked Rahul Gandhi to partake in the same.

Rahul Gandhi faces backlash over party video

On Tuesday, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Rahul Gandhi partying abroad hours after Congress took a dig at PM Modi for his visit to Europe. The video showed the Wayanad MP partying along with another person at a nightclub believed to be in Kathmandu. He was criticised by BJP for his absence from the country at a juncture when tensions have erupted in Jodhpur and Congress is facing an existential crisis.