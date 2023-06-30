Rahul Gandhi Visits Relief Camps Of Kukis And Meiteis In 'peace Mission'

Rahul Gandhi landed in Manipur on June 29 and chaos ensued on his route to Churachandpur. When he took the road towards Churachandpur from Imphal airport, his cavalcade was stopped by Manipur police at Bishnupur. Members of the Kuki community and Congress workers protested against the police for not blocking the former MP.

The police had put up barricades and cited security reasons for blocking Rahul's road. It also used force in order to disperse the crowd. After hours of discussion with police, the Congress leader agreed to return to Imphal and board a chopper to visit the Churachandpur relief camps.

Love & kindness will always defeat violence!



Shri @RahulGandhi shares lunch with children at the relief camp in violence-hit Churachandpur, Manipur.



Photos: 29 June 2023 pic.twitter.com/LksKgF1xSO — Congress (@INCIndia) June 30, 2023

Kukis and Meiteis share their distress, make demands

Rahul visited two relief camps where Kuki and Meitei communities are taking shelter. He spoke to the distressed people from the Kuki tribe living in the camps in Churachandpur. He also had food with them and interacted with the elders and Kuki women who briefed him about how violence was instigated and shared their yearning to return to their villages in the hills. They also shared the following demands with Rahul:

The Kukis requested the Congress leader to speak to government officials and provide proper food, water and medicines for the elderly and children in the relief camps.

They are waiting for their return to their villages and demand security from the government for the same.

The Kukis also requested Rahul to pressurise PM Narendra Modi to intervene and visit Manipur

They demanded proper rehabilitation of the community in their own villages.

The Kukis want action against the Meiteis as they claim they too are involved in violence.

Rahul could only visit the Kuki relief camp on June 29 and he had to return to Imphal as the authorities didn't permit him to go to Moirang relief camp due to bad weather. He then visited the Meitei relief camp to hear their side of the story and met with the affected families in Imphal at Ideal girls college. They shared how violence has taken drastic shape in Manipur and the families are scared to leave their camps. Overwhelmed by the tense situation, several young girls and women broke down saying they feel like a stranger in their own state.

In Imphal, Rahul also interacted with members of the civil society organisation. According to Keisham Meghachandra Singh, the Manipur Congress President, the motive behind Rahul's visit was to send a peaceful message. He said that the civil society organisations and leaders of opposition parties discussed the solution and that the next step of the opposition parties is to drag the Centre's attention towards Manipur.

On Friday, Rahul visited the Moirang relief camps in Bishnupur where the violence-affected families of the Meitei community are taking shelter. The victims collectively said they don't want any politics in resolving the matter and said the families are worried about the safety of children, the elderly and women living in the camps.

हिंसा से कुछ नहीं होने वाला है - प्रदेशवासियों से अपील है कि हमें शांति की ओर चलने की ज़रूरत है।



मणिपुर को जोड़ने के लिए, अमन के लिए, मैं हर मदद करने को तैयार हूं! pic.twitter.com/Z87yvQbTRY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 30, 2023

The Congress leader also had a meeting with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uike before interacting with 10 like-minded leaders of opposition parties in Imphal. Before leaving, he addressed the media and said, "Manipur needs peace and we are here to give a peace message. Manipur relief camps are not good enough for these people to live in. The shortcomings should be addressed by the government." He further said that he is ready to do whatever is necessary but refused to comment on PM Modi's silence.