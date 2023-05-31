Rahul Gandhi’s 10-day US Tour Commences; Top 10 Rants From His Engagements Today

Former Congress president and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi kicked off his 10-day US tour with scathing attacks on PM Modi and BJP. During his interaction at the University of California, Rahul discussed a number of issues - from the new parliament inauguration to the sceptre 'Sengol' installation.

Rahul Gandhi’s Top 10 Rants in the US on Day 1

On Parliament and Sceptre

“The Parliament house is a distraction. BJP can’t deal with the real issues, so they did the Sceptre drama.”

What are the real issues?

“The real issues are unemployment, the way Muslims are feeling that they are being attacked, same is the situation with Sikhs, Christians and Dalits. There is a huge distortion, India is not what the media shows. The media portrays a particular narrative in the interest of BJP.”

On increasing the number of seats in Parliament

“I want to know why they have come up with the number 800, and what is the criteria, I don't want to comment on it because no one knows about it’s working. They say that it is based on the population but what is the ratio ?.”

The government tried to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

“They used police as well to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The government tried all it can to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But none of their tactics worked on us. The BJP is threatening people and misusing government agencies. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS.”

Modiji would explain to God how the universe works

“We have a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced they know everything. They know even more than God. They could sit down with God and have a conversation and explain to him what is going on. Our Prime Minister is one such specimen. If you sat Modi Ji next to God, Modi Ji will start explaining to God how the universe works. God would get confused about what i created. But at the heart of it is mediocrity. They don't know anything.”

BJP supports hatred

"If you believed in anger, hatred, and arrogance, you would be sitting in a BJP meeting.”

The Tamil language is being threatened

“I will never allow the Tamil language to be threatened. To me threatening Tamil, Punjabi, and other languages is like threatening the idea of India.”

Minorities mistreated in India

“When we were in government, we carried out a caste census to understand the demographics of India. We deeply understand that India today is not a fair place in terms of treatment to Dalits and minorities.”

Constitution attacked in India

“The BJP and the RSS are attacking the constitution of India and the idea of federalism.”

Opened a shop of love in the market of hatred

“I have opened a shop of love in the market of hatred and travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. I didn't get tired after the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The central agencies were used to stop the yatra.”