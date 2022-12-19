In UP, Rahul Gandhi's Aide Insults BJP's Smriti Irani With 'latke-jhatke' Remark

A Congress leader on Monday sparked controversy through his sexist and misogynistic remark on Union Minister Smriti Irani. While addressing a public meeting, Uttar Pradesh East Congress President Ajay Rai, also a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, stated that Amethi was, is, and will always be the seat of the Gandhi family as they have done major development for the people of the area.

Congress neta passes sexist & misogynistic remark against Smriti Irani

The Congress neta insulted Smiriti Irani with his sexist remark and said that the Union Minister visits the constituency, doesn't do any work, and then leaves after showing off her 'latke jhatke'. It is pertinent to mention that Smriti Irani dethroned Rahul Gandhi from his bastion in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Ajay Rai said, "The Amethi seat belongs to Gandhi parivaar from where Rahul Gandhi has been elected several times, late Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. Gandhis have served the people and developed industrial areas for the residents. But now all the factories are on the verge of getting shut down. Smriti Irani only visits the constituency and latke jhatke dekar chali jaati hai. Without any doubt, Amethi is the seat of the Gandhi family. This is the demand of Congress workers and people that Rahul Gandhi should fight elections from Amethi in the 2024 elections and get back the seat. We will ask him."

#BREAKING | East UP Congress President insults Smriti Irani, says 'she comes and shows latke-jhatke and leaves'. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/IVI3WZbbFY — Republic (@republic) December 19, 2022

BJP slams Congress

In an exclusive conversation, BJP spokesperson Anila Singh slammed the Congress leader's sexist remark against Smriti Irani and said, "I am not at all surprised as this is the character of Congress party. We have seen in the past that they do not have any respect for women and this is the reason prominent female faces have left the party. A political party is headed by a woman (Sonia Gandhi) and a daughter of that powerful woman (Priyanka Gandhi) who carries out campaigns like 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti Hoon'. Is this the way Congress is going to ridicule the position and character of a woman?"

She added, "Smriti Irani is the leader who defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. What does he have to say about Rahul, Priyanka, and Sonia Gandhi? It's easy to character-assassinate any successful woman. By making such comments no woman is getting affected but it showcases his own Character, Sanskar, and the party's values."