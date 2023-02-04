Rahul Gandhi's Key Aide Sawai Questioned In Money Laundering Probe Against Saket Gokhale

Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Alankar Sawai was questioned by ED in connection with its money laundering probe against

Saket Gokhale. In documents accessed by Republic TV, ED said that Sawai had given a cash amount to Saket Gokhale, who couldn’t explain the source of funding and the purpose.

Sawai was questioned in presence of Saket Gokhale who was earlier arrested by ED. The questioning was regarding the alleged transfer of Rs 23.54 lakh cash into the bank account of Saket Gokhale.

Sawai was summoned earlier, however, he could not join the probe, as he was engaged in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said. In the case, Sawai has been questioned on three occasions and confronted by Gokhale.

Saket Gokhale arrested by Ahmedabad cyber crime branch

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 25, Saturday arrested the Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale in an alleged money laundering case linked to crowdfunding.

On December 6, TMC leader Saket Gokhale was arrested by the cybercrime branch but was granted bail the next day. He was later arrested again on December 30 by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch in the crowdfunding case wherein he is booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 467 (forgery) of the IPC.

He is presently lodged in a jail in Gujarat.

The police initiated action based on the FIR by an Ahmedabad resident who claimed he donated ₹ 500 to Gokhale through online mode.

As per the Police, the case against the TMC leader is more than just ₹ 500 and stated he allegedly collected more than ₹ 70 lakh from over 1,700 individuals through 'our democracy' platform and used that money for personal use.

