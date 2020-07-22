Rahul Mahajan has suggestions for PM Modi ahead of Ram Mandir foundation stone ceremony

With the Supreme Court clearing the decks for the Ram Mandir last November after decades-long dispute, there seems to be excitement as the date for the foundation stone-laying ceremony was announced. One of the names to be excited is Rahul Mahajan. The actor, whose father Pramod Mahajan was a well-known leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, put forth suggestions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former Bigg Boss star requested the leader to make BJP veteran LK Advani as the chief guest for the event, announced a memorial for Ashok Singhal and invite those related to the Ram Mandir movement and their families to the ceremony.

READ: PM Modi Finalises August 5 Date For Ram Mandir's Foundation Stone-laying In Ayodhya

READ: Govt Makes First Donation Of Rs 1 To Begin Work At Ayodhya-Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust

Rahul Mahajan's suggestions for event

In a thread on Twitter, Rahul wrote that the announcement of the foundation stone-laying event was a ‘matter of pride’ not just for him, but also for all Hindus. He felt it was important for the youth of the country to know about the movement, so he put forth his suggestions.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी आपसे कुछ माँगना चाहता हूँ। 5 अगस्त को रामजन्मभूमि कर शिलान्यास होने जा रहा है और यह मेरे लिए ही नहीं समस्त हिंदू समाज के लिए गर्व की बात होगी। राम जन्मभूमि के लिए वर्षों चले संघर्ष को हमारी युवा पीढ़ी समझे-जाने ये अति आवश्यक है। मेरे कुछ सुझाव हैं। — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) July 20, 2020

Rahul’s first suggestion was a library or another institution in the name of late Ashok Singhal, where pictures and other information related to the movement will be available. He stated that the former Vishva Hindu Parishad president played a major role in ‘separating’ the movement from the land dispute, apart from playing a significant role in the national movement.

स्वर्गीय श्री अशोक सिंघल जी, जिन्होंने अयोध्या विवाद को स्थानीय ज़मीन विवाद से अलग देखा और इसे राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन बनाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई, उनके नाम पर एक लाइब्रेरी या अन्य किसी संस्थान की घोषणा की जाए। जिसमें युवाओं के लिए रामजन्मभूमि से सम्बंधित हर जानकारी- तस्वीरें उपलब्ध हों। — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) July 20, 2020

He also recalled the words of LK Advani on the controversial date, December 6, 1992, when Babri Masjid was demolished, remembering the Rath Yatra from Somnath, where his father Pramod Mahajan was also present, that set the platform for the movement, as he urged that Advani be invited as the chief guest.

6 दिसम्बर को आडवाणी जी के कहे शब्द जिसे ‘अपराध की संज्ञा’ दी गयी वो मेरे कानों में गूंजते हैं, ‘आज कारसेवा का आखिरी दिन है’। उनके नेतृत्व में सोमनाथ से अयोध्या रथयात्रा जिसमें मेरे पूज्य पिताजी भी शामिल रहे आंदोलन की बुनियाद बनी। आडवाणी जी को कार्यक्रम में ‘मुख्य अतिथि’ बनाए जाए। — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) July 20, 2020

His third suggestion was about the invitees, expecting BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, and Bajrang Dal’s Vinay Katiyar and VHP’s Pravid Togadia be accorded the first row at the event and the family of late VHP leader Vishnu Hari Dalmia be invited. He stated that it was important the young generation knows about their efforts. He also urged that the family of the Kothari brothers, who lost their lives for the movement, also be invited, stating that while the movement was a ‘dream’ for some, it was ‘life’ for many.

आडवाणी जी के साथ साथ मुरली मनोहर जोशी जी, उमा भारती जी, कल्याण सिंह जी, विनय कटियार जी, साध्वी ऋतंभरा जी, प्रवीण तोगड़िया जी पहली पंक्ति में बैठें और स्वर्गीय विष्णु हरि डालमिया के परिवार से किसी को निमंत्रित किया जाए। इन सभी के त्याग का नई पीढ़ी के सामने आना जरूरी है। — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) July 20, 2020

और श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए ‘कोठारी बंधुओं’ के परिवार को भी इस कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित किया जाए। राम मंदिर निर्माण हम लोगों में से बहुतों के लिए सपने जैसा है, पर कुछ के लिए तो जीवन ही था। जय श्री राम। pic.twitter.com/Zv92s1XixQ — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) July 20, 2020

Rahul added that he will feel fortunate if PM heeds to his requests. He stated that the stories around Ram Mandir that he had heard from his father were fresh in his mind, and it was giving him ‘goosebumps’ witnessing it coming true.

प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी अगर आप मेरे इस आग्रह को मानेंगे तो मैं खुद को धन्य समझूँगा। मेरे पूज्य पिताजी ने आजीवन राम मंदिर से जुड़ी कहानियाँ मुझे सुनाई और आज जब मैं उस सपने को सच होता देख रहा हूँ तो मेरे रोंगटे खड़े हो रहे हैं। आंदोलन से जुड़े सभी लोग सम्मानित किए जाएँ। — Rahul Pramod Mahajan (@TheRahulMahajan) July 20, 2020

It was announced on Sunday, that the Prime Minister has finalised August 5 as the date for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. The earlier scheduled event was cancelled due to COVID-19 and the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had invited PM Modi on July 18. The construction will begin after the laying of the foundation stone and the trust estimates the construction to complete in three to three-and-a-half years.

READ: WATCH: UP CM Yogi Shifts Ayodhya Ram Lalla Idol From Makeshift Temple With Special Puja

READ: Massive Finding At Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi: Shivaling, Broken Idols & Pillars excavated