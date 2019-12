Mounting an attack on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for demanding crop damage relief funds following the destruction caused due to cyclone 'Bulbul' , BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Tuesday said that Bulbul-hit areas were restricted to only three districts. He accused the Chief Minister of putting forth fake demands. The BJP leader said that the West Bengal government plans to loot money from the central government in the name of damage relief funds.