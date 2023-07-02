Amid the ethnic clashes in the state, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, after putting the resignation rumours to the rest, pinned the entire blame on the Congress alleging that the riots are the result of deep-rooted problems which were planted by the grand old party when it was in power. He stated that the current clashes in Manipur should not be seen from the lens of a law and order crisis and termed it a well-planned political conspiracy. His statements came just days after he decided against stepping down from the post of the chief minister following massive protests by his supporters.

He further said, "The entire world knows whose mistake was it. The ethnic clash between Kuki and Meitei over the homeland ignited during Congress time and is continuing now. The suspension of operation happened under their regime and that is why, the Kuki militants rose at that time. From 2005-2018, these militants were given a free run for 13 years. That is why this is happening. This is not a law and order issue but well planned political conspiracy. Everyone needs to understand this."

Congress hand in Manipur violence?

Singh lashed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Manipur stating that he didn't come with a concern but with a political agenda. He added that at the time of crisis, the government can't stop anyone from visiting the state.

"Where did these problems are coming from? These are deep-rooted and are not today's problems. Those who are levelling allegations against me, like Congress. We are eating the fruits of the poisonous plants whose seeds were sowed by them. We are forced to eat that," said Manipur CM

"It has been 40 days since the violence started. Why did he come now, not earlier? He is a Congress leader but in what capacity was he making the visit? He didn't meet the state CM and other officials. I don't think the timing was right. He seemed to have come with his political agenda. The day he came what all incidents took place in the market and the BJP office was attacked. Did he come here to take stock of the current situation in the state or for political mileage? I don't support the manner in which he came," he said.

Manipur has been gripped by violence since May 3, 2023, after clashes broke out during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand by Meiteis to be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the violence-hit state in May end and engaged with political and civil society leaders from both the Meitei and the Kuki communities who have been at loggerheads over the issue of granting ST status to the Meiteis by the Manipur High Court.