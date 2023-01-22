'Rahul's Proclaimed 2-front War...': Mahesh Jethmalani Slams Cong, Anti-India Rhetoric

Mahesh Jethmalani, senior advocate and BJP Member of Parliament, hit out at Rahul Gandhi tweeting the Congress leader's 'proclaimed two front war against India has begun'. In a tweet on Sunday, Mahesh Jethmalani strung together Congress, Pakistan, China and the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots and lashed out at Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP and former Union Minister.

"Rahul’s proclaimed 2 front war against India has begun: Bilawal calls PM a butcher and pro Pak BBC releases its anti PM 2002 riots film. Xi checks the readiness of PLA troops on our border and Chinese pet JairamRamesh leads the anti PM Congress tirade", Jethmalani tweeted.

Jethmalani's tweet traces a sequence of recent events together which began with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in December, followed by the inflammatory docuseries by BBC on the 2002 Gujarat riots. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Indo-China border, on January 21, and reviewed combat preparedness of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Mahesh Jethmalani takes on anti-India rhetoric

Asked if there is a link between Congress' prophecy of a two front war and PLA's preparation near the border, Jethmalani told Republic TV, "Yes I see a link, there is a circumstantial evidence that there is a very strong link."

"People are proclaiming that they have foreknowledge and almost a guarantee that there is going to be a two-front war. So when Rahul Gandhi says that he has foreknowledge of something like this and then you see circumstances like this existing, you know what is happening. For me, the most dangerous institution in this country is the Congress party because they are nothing more than a lobby of foreign interests", Jethmalani said.

Further highlighting Jairam Ramesh's alleged relations with the Chinese, the BJP MP recalled how he made "extremely adverse comments" about India's security matters during the Prime Ministership of Dr Manmohan Singh. "The Home Ministry had taken objection to his comments. Right now, the extreme views of Jairam Ramesh on China seems to have become mainstream Congress foreign policy", said Jethmalani.