Rahul's US Visit Coincides With Dorsey's Claims, BJP Equates 'Anti-India Agenda'

Why you're reading this: After the former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's claims on the Indian government stirred a row on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now questioned the timings of the statement linking it with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the United States. Dorsey alleged that during the 2021 farmers' protest, Twitter received many requests from the Indian government asking to withhold accounts of those critical of the Centre's decision. Wasting no time, Congress backed Dorsey's statement stating that there has been a systematic erosion of the freedom of speech & expression and civil liberties in the country.

BJP links timings of Dorsey's claims to Rahul's US Visit

BJP has claimed that Rahul Gandhi is on an Anti-India agenda as the Former Twitter CEO claims came at the same time when the Congress leader is on a US visit. The saffron party lashed out at Gandhi's Scion and Congress for insulting their own country and backing Dorsey's statement at a time when global organisations are praising India.

In conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that at the time when the USA itself shut down the fake “democracy is dead” narrative and World Bank, IMF, as well as Morgan Stanley, are finding Indian Economy at a bright spot, Congress is busy seeking validation in Jack Dorsey who wanted to “smash Brahmanical patriarchy”.

"Congress can go to any extent when it comes to their hatred towards PM Narendra Modi and BJP. This is not a mere 'sanyog' (co-incidence) but a 'Prayog' (utilisation). When the Doklam issue was happening Rahul Gandhi was spotted with the Chinese Ambassador. He was the one demanding the foreign intervention of the United Kingdom into India and now in the USA making all the derogatory remarks against Indian institutions. This agenda of the Gandhi scion is a part of the orchestrated mechanism. Who is Jack Dorsey? Where was he all this long? These people abide by US and UK IT guidelines but don't want to comply with Indian laws. This is Shameful action by Rahul Gandhi," Shehzad told Republic.

Anti-India conspiracy, claims MoS Ajay Bhatt

Union Minister of State for Defence (MoS) Ajay Bhatt termed it an international-level conspiracy against India and its rising development. After Independence, this is the first time when Morgan Stanley accepted and praised the growth of the Indian economy. IMF is hailing us. The more they try to defame our nation, Modi Ji becomes stronger. These opposition parties used to treat and considered the common people as their property but now they take a stand for Modi Ji. Each and every section of our society be it senior citizens, rich, poor, adults, or kids they all have faith in PM Modi as India has reached new heights. Australian PM called our PM a Boss, some are asking for his autograph, and some are touching his feet, this is magical.

When the Surgical strike happened; Congress raised similar questions to Pakistan. They have hit and run mentality as they spread fake information and then run away as they don’t dare to listen to reality. What matter is our people and in 2024 Modi Ji will return.

Former IT minister and BJP Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad called ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's "pressure" claim baseless as they kept running a campaign against India. The government asked them to verify the account as there were some tweets being done by Pakistan that were promoting terrorism.