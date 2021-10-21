As the Nation touched the milestone of one billion COVID vaccine doses, several Indian leaders, doctors, entrepreneurs, and professionals sent out congratulatory messages. Meanwhile, Raian Karanjawala, the Managing Partner of Karanjawala & Company in a video message thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government and Republic Media Network for sustaining the campaign of vaccination. The nation on Thursday administered more than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began.

"Today, the collective footstep of the whole country will have an additional spring to it because India has got the vaccine century on this great task of vaccinating 100 crore Indians. I must compliment the Prime Minister, the Government and the country for this huge achievement. I must also congratulate and thank the Republic channel for the sustained campaign that it carried out throughout so join me in saying India rocks," said Raian Karanjawala.

India's Historic feat in COVID-19 vaccination

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday morning. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal. In order to mark the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reached Delhi Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The Union Minister launched a song and a film from Red Fort to mark the achievements.

Much to the nation's encouragement, the World Health Organization (WHO) lauded India for reaching the milestone of administering over 100 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. WHO South-East Asia Regional Director, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh congratulated India for making “yet another milestone”. In a statement, Singh hailed the “extraordinary feat in a short span” which according to her, would have been impossible without a “strong political leadership” among other factors. The WHO official stated that India’s progress must be viewed in the country’s “commendable commitment” to ensuring jabs are available globally.

State-wise COVID-19 vaccine tally

Significantly, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses. According to the state-wise vaccine coverage published on the MyGov website, UP is followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh. 12,08,84,032 doses were administered in UP.