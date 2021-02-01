Raian Karanjawala Proposes Physical-virtual Judicial Amalgam Amid COVID, Netizens Back Him

Managing Partner of one of India's leading law firms - Karanjawala & Co - Raian Karanjawala spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj in the latest episode of Legal Eagle, several netizens reacted to the interview and weighed in with their views on whether there should be physical hearings or virtual hearings for the lawyers of this country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Netizens on Virtual and physical hearings-

Raian Karanjawala on future of Indian courts

On January 30, Raian Karanjawala and Senior Advocate & former Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor-Legal & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj in the latest episode of Legal Eagle discussing the evolution of courts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the change in the functioning of courts from physical to largely virtual. While highlighting the benefits of physical hearings, Raian Karanjawala said that almost all lawyers prefered a physical hearing rather than a virtual hearing since it is easier to argue before the courts.

"Courts are also more efficient in hearing matters physically. Throughout the lockdown, the quantity of matters that the court would do is much less than it would do pre-covid. So there is no doubt that given a choice, everyone would go towards physical," he stated. He also spoke in-depth about how virtual hearings could save costs in terms of crowds, paper, and time of the litigants who had to sit through lengthy hearings. "From the point of view of litigant, there is so much wastage of time and manpower. They can simply log in and log out (for virtual hearings). This can be managed in a seamless way," he said. On the other hand, former ASG Vikas Singh asserted that virtual hearings came with certain limitations of technology, which could not be a limiting factor for justice delivery.

