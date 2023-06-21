Raids And Seizure Of Drugs By Delhi Police Continues Under Operation Kawach

Taking cognisance of the large-scale supply of drugs, the Delhi Police has launched a flagship programme Operation Kawach (shield) to take action against drug traffickers in the National Capital. The operation is being carried out by Anti-Narcotics Task Force, one of the key working under the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

776 narco offenders arrested until June 19

As per the official information so far there have been 776 narco offenders that have been arrested until June 19 this year. In effect, it has seized 36 kilograms of Smack, 15 kilograms of Cocaine, 1800 kilograms of ganja, 233 kilograms of Opium, 10.5 kilograms of haras, and 71 kilograms of poppy head.

Several raids have been conducted by teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and ANTF (Anti-Narcotics Task Force) to continue taking action against drug traffickers.

The arrest of a large number of drug traffickers itself has highlighted that Delhi continues to be a big market for not only domestic but even international players. Several law enforcement officials have spoken about its present dangers on record.

Ravindra Yadav Special Commissioner Crime Branch speaks to Republic

"We have made a considerable success under Operation Kawach but there are a lot of challenges in dealing with the drug menace. Locally most of the drugs are coming from Bareily while internationally drugs through Pakistan and Myanmar are also coming to Delhi. Besides being a large market Delhi also is a transit hub for the supply of drugs to other states," said Ravindra Yadav Special Commissioner Crime Branch, Delhi Police.

One thing which law enforcement officials have expressed worry about is how the youngsters continue to be easy prey for the drug traffickers. Speaking to Repubic, Ravindra Yadav mentioned that how there have been cases where drugs have been found to be sold outside colleges. The use of technology and the internet has further made drug networks more complex and anonymous.

Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau Delhi unit busted an international racket where the drug dealers used the advantage of the dark web to sell drugs to young users.