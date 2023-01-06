Raids At Tihar, Mandoli Jails Leads To Recovery Of Knives & Mobile Phones; Cops Suspended

The police officials conducted raids on the prisoners in Tihar jail and Mandoli jail of the national capital in which they seized various materials.

Various items such as knives, room heaters, hand-made heaters, mobile phone chargers, pen drives and a lot of mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the prisoners. The raid was conducted after police received input that the prisoners were in possession of dangerous commodities.

In the last fortnight, 117 mobile phones were recovered by jail staff during the search operations conducted in all jails, according to prison officials.

Police officials suspended over negligence of duty

Action has also been taken against the officials who were monitoring those jails and have been suspended.

The officials who have been suspended after the Mandoli jail raid are Deputy Superintendents Pradeep Sharma and Dharmender Maurya, Assistant Superintendent Sunny Chandra, Head Warder Lokesh Dhama and Warder Hansraj Meena.

Things recovered from prisoners

The commodities that were recovered from the possession of the prisoners are 7 mobile phones, 3 knives, a room heater, 6 to 7 handmade heaters, a mobile phone charger, 2 pen drives and 2 water kettles.