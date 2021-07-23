Raigad Landslide: 32 People Die In Taleigao & 35 Homes Destroyed; Rescue Ops Underway

In a recent update on the Maharasthra floods, on Friday, July 23, 32 people are dead due to a landslide in the Taleigao of Raigad district after 35 houses were destroyed. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), IAF, and Indian Navy are deployed to conduct the rescue operation which is underway.

According to officials, the death toll may increase up to 80 or 90 as the rescue operation progress. The landslide incident occurred on July 22, but the rescue team could reach the region on Friday as the roads were swept away due to heavy rains. With the government's help, debris in the area is being removed. Clarity on the incident will be given once the rescue operation is completed.

As of now, internet service and phone connectivity is suspended. NDRF team has provided helpline numbers to contact in time of need.

The situation in Raigad is similar to the 2014 Malin landslide, where 40 houses were destroyed and nearly 40 were reported dead.

Chiplun floods

On Friday, July 23, rescue operations are underway in Chiplun and Khed in Ratnagiri district due to heavy rain causing floods. Hundreds of residents of the city were left helpless in their homes after the Vashishti river flooded.

Ratnagiri District Collector, B N Patil had said, “Helicopters have begun their operations and have successfully moved 100 stranded citizens to safer places. The rescue operation is in progress. We are providing packets of food and shelter to the rescued people".

The catchment areas of Vashishti, Savitri rivers, and catchment area of Kolpewadi dam in Satara district, the opening of floodgates of Kolpewadi dam, high tide in the Arabian sea have been some of the chief factors which affected Chiplun the most. More than 80% of the town with a population of 70,000 has been submerged due to the rise in the water level of river Vashishti.

Maharashtra CM holds meeting to discuss flood situation

On Thursday, July 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the officials taking a stock of the flooding in the Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Thackeray had asked the Disaster Management Units to immediately proceed with the rescue operation and stay vigilant. He has advised people who are living near the rivers to take the proper protocols as the water level in the rivers is constantly rising. He has also requested NGOs to reach out to people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state, that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days. Marathwada is also likely to receive widespread rainfall in the coming days.

