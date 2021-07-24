Raigad Landslide: Death Toll Climbs To 44, Several More Feared To Be Trapped

Update on Raigad Landslide: A total of 44 bodies have been retrieved from the debris till now from two locations. A total of 35 injured are under treatment after 6 locations experienced landslides in Raigad while the rescue operations are still underway in one of the areas. According to the officials, around 15 more people are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Following heavy rains, the Raigad area of Maharashtra faced landslides on which the district collector said that due to the waterlogging of the roads, the rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force were delayed. The Guardian Minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare, has revealed that the Maharashtra Government has requested the Central government and Army for assistance to rescue people who are still trapped in the Mahad area. The official said that the "NDRF team is having trouble reaching the affected villages as roads are submerged underwater."

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, PM Modi announces relief

As soon as the reports of the unfortunate event broke, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of people who died in landslides triggered by excessive rains across the state. The state will also cover the costs of treatment for individuals who have been injured in such incidents, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Thackeray had previously stated that over 35 people had died as a result of persistent rain-induced landslides in the state's Raigad area and that rescue operations were underway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also promised financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to relatives of the deceased. He assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday that the Centre will provide all feasible assistance to alleviate the situation prevailing in various parts of the state as a result of severe rains and floods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the state's circumstances.

Raigad Landslide

A landslide took place at Talai village in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday evening as the Konkan region was pounded by rains, a senior official said. While local police started the rescue operations initially by reaching the village from outside, it was very difficult due to carry it out due to the floods, said district collector Nidhi Chaudhary. The roads leading to the village were either underwater or blocked by landslides on the route, she added.