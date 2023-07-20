Last Updated:

Raigad Landslide: Heavy Rain Hampers Search-rescue Ops, 16 Deaths Confirmed

NDRF calls off search-rescue operation for the day due to heavy rain and the threat of landslides as well as the dark; will re-start at 5am.

Press Trust Of India
Raigad landslide: Heavy rain hampers search-rescue ops, 16 deaths confirmed

Search and rescue operation underway after Raigad landslide | Image: PTI


The National Disaster Response Force stopped its search and rescue operation in connection with the landslide in Irshalwadi in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday evening even as the death toll mounted to 16, an official said.

The landslide took place in the remote village between 10pm and 11pm on Wednesday.

"Due to continuous heavy rain and the threat of landslides as well as the dark, the NDRF has called off its operation for the day," he said.

The four teams of the NDRF heading the search and rescue operation along with scores of other personnel will re-start at 5am, the official said.

