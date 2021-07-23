Raigad Landslide: HM Amit Shah Dials CM Uddhav Thackeray; Assures All Possible Assistance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dialled Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the landslide that took place in Raigad due to incessant rainfall in the state. Amit Shah has assured all possible assistance to the Maharashtra CM in fighting the grave situation. Rescue operations are currently underway with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Coast Guard units deployed in the region for evacuation of people stranded due to the landslide and torrential rainfall. Thirty people have lost their lives due to the landslide in Raigad.

"The accident in Raigad, Maharashtra due to heavy rains and landslides is very sad. In this regard, I spoke to Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray and DG of NDRF. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Central Government is providing all possible help there to save the lives of the people.

महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ में भारी बारिश व भूस्खलन के कारण हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुःखद है। इस संबंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री श्री उद्धव ठाकरे और DG @NDRFHQ से बात की है। NDRF की टामें राहत व बचाव कार्यों में जुटी हुई हैं। केंद्र सरकार लोगों की जान बचाने के लिए वहाँ हर सम्भव मदद पहुँचा रही है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 23, 2021

Maharashtra rainfall and Raigad landslide

Heavy rains have led to four landslides in Raigad and have blocked the roads. The district collector said last night that due to the waterlogging on the roads, the rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force was delayed. The Guardian Minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare, has revealed that the Maharashtra Government has requested the Central government and Army for assistance to rescue people who are still trapped in the Mahad area. The official said that the NDRF team is having trouble reaching the affected villages as roads are submerged underwater. The landslide occurred near a village in the coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra on Friday, according to State Police.

"Thirty bodies have been recovered from the landslide spot. Locals say more people are feared trapped," an official said.

The toll in the incident near Talai village in Mahad tehsil is likely to rise, police said, as many areas of Maharashtra continued to face rain fury since the past few days.

A team of NDRF has reached Mahad, around 160km from Mumbai, and another will reach there soon, the official said while adding that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is monitoring the situation.

Over 1,000 people have been rescued so far and 36 people have lost their lives in Maharashtra's Raigad after landslides caused by incessant rain. As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the coastguard, and three from the NDRF have been deployed to the inundated areas.

According to the statement issued by the local police, relief operations are also being carried out by the Indian Navy, by helicopter. INS Abhimanyu is also involved in relief operations.

"The local administration is appealing stranded people to come on their rooftops so that they may be visible and can be rescued rescue through boats. The search operation is also being conducted by helicopters," an official statement said.

According to a PTI tweet, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar is in talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the worsening flood situation in state.

(With PTI Inputs)