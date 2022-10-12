Raigarh DC Absconds As ED Raids Over 40 Locations In Chhattisgarh In Coal Smuggling Case

The Enforcement Direcoretate on Wednesday conducted the searches at the official residence of District Collector (DC) of Raigarh District in connection with the Chhattisgarh coal scam case. However, the DC of Raigarh, IAS Ranu Sahu, has gone absconding from her official district posting despite an official notice served to her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sources indicated her official residence has been seized and her staff has been informed to communicate with her to come back and cooperate in the investigation.

It is important to note in the last twenty-four hours the ED has begun a massive crackdown in the illegal coal smuggling case, in which over Rs 4 crore has been recovered, and searches have been conducted at 40 locations. According to sources, over Rs 500 crore have been allegedly collected in the form of illegal commission.

ED raids in money laundering case

According to ANI, ED conducted raids at multiple locations - Raipur, Raigarh, Durg and Mahasamund districts in Chhattisgarh in the money laundering case. The houses of bureaucrats - Soumya Chaurasia in Durg, Chartered Accountant Vijay Malu in Devendra Nagar, Raigarh Collector were also raided.