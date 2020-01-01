The Debate
Rail Fare Hike Draws Mixed Reactions From Commuters In Delhi

The Indian Railways decision to hike the passenger fare has received a mixed response from the people of the national capital

The Indian Railways decision to hike the passenger fare has received a mixed response from the people of the national capital. Some commuters believe that the fare hike is not right as it would make it difficult for poor people to afford tickets. Meanwhile, some people opined that the fare hike will help in the development of railways and passengers should cooperate with the move. On New Year's Eve (December 31) the Ministry of Railways revised the basic passenger fare which has been effective from January 1, 2020.

