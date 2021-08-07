'Rail Madad': Indian Railways Launch One-stop Helpline For Passengers

Indian Railways has launched an integrated one-stop solution with the name ‘Rail Madad.' The national body that overlooks the operations of railways across the country has discontinued various helplines that were used for different purposes and has created one helpline that will accept complaints and suggestions of all areas. The Railway ministry in a statement on Friday that the toll-free number 139 can be used for all kinds of inquiries and making complaints. The helpline facility is available throughout the day and in 12 different Indian languages.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply that 99.93% of complaints received through 139 helplines were already solved and 72% of the feedback given by complainants were positive and that those commuters were satisfied with the railway’s services in FY 2020-21. According to the statement by Rail Madad, the integrated and innovative one-stop solution for customer grievance, inquiry, suggestion and assistance can be accessed through multiple channels making it more accessible to a larger set of people. This will help in bringing in more issues to the light and effectively fixing them. Rail Madad allows a passenger to file a complaint through the website, mobile application, SMS, official social media handles and direct contact through the helpline number, 139.

Information regarding Kisal Rail

Ashwini Vaishnaw also informed Rajya Sabha through a written statement that 1,040 Kisan Rail services have been operating across the country. These rail services exclusively for the farming sector of India were being operated over 72 routes. Till July 30, a total of 3.38 lakh tonnes of consignment had been delivered using Kisan Rail services.

He also said that there are further plans to expand the railway services for the benefit of a larger sector of the workforce. Vaishnaw said that more potential circuits are being looked at to provide the farmers with an opportunity to have easy access to the markets. These new routes of Kisan Rail services for the movement of vegetables, fruits and other perishable were being decided in consultation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, State governments, Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, local bodies and Mandis.

(With ANI inputs)