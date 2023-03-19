Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Arrangements At Depot For Vande Bharat Train Operation

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday took stock of arrangements at the carriage and wagon maintenance depot for the operation of Vande Bharat trains, an official here said.

Expressing satisfaction over the timely execution of the works assigned to the depot, the minister said it was ready for Vande Bharat train operations, a North Western Railway spokesperson said.

The minister said Vande Bharat trains would soon start service from Jaipur, the spokesperson added.

Vaishnaw also held a discussion with North Western Railway General Manager Vijay Sharma and heads of various departments and issued guidelines on the maintenance of Vande Bharat trains.

He discussed with them issues such as safety, project construction, electrification, station redevelopment and enhancement of passenger amenities.

The minister also inspected the Khatipura station and enquired about the passenger facilities made available.

He took stock of the construction of the new building and passenger facilities and instructed the officials to complete the remaining works as soon as possible.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi were present during the visit.