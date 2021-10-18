Rail Roko Agitation: Rapid Action Force Deployed At Haryana's Sonipat Railway Station

In view of farmer unions' nationwide 'Rail Roko' protests, the Security arrangements have been upscaled at the Sonipat Railway Station in Haryana. According to Hans Raj, Sonipat Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) stated that the Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed at the railway station to avoid any unfortunate incident. The Northern Railway informed that around 50 trains and 130 locations have been affected due to the farmers' agitation in Punjab and Haryana.

"We have ensured adequate security at Sonipat Railway Station. 65 CRPF jawans, RAF, and others have been deployed to prevent any untoward activity. The Kisan Unions are allowed to protest peacefully. If they try to disturb the peace and harmony here, we will take action accordingly," the DSP said.

Haryana | Rapid Action Force deployed at Sonipat Railway Station, in the wake of 'Rail roko' call by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident pic.twitter.com/mErxA7aRhQ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

'Rail Roko' protests

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced a nationwide ‘Rail Roko' agitation on October 18 demanding the removal of the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra, whose son, Ashish Mishra is being investigated over his alleged role in the killings of the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The farmers’ body has re-iterated their demand of Ajay Mishra being sacked as the Union Minister on Sunday, over the speculations of him influencing the probe against his son. The Rail Roko will last for six hours between 10 AM and 4 PM.

Haryana | Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident



Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for nationwide 'Rail roko' in protest against the incident pic.twitter.com/Ucvmfq6PcM — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri area on October 3, when eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed. SKM claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, the farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers, including Mishra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and section 144 has been imposed throughout the district. Ashish Mishra is currently detained under judicial custody and is being interrogated by the police on Lakhimpur violence. However, Union MoS Ajay Mishra and his son - Ashish Mishra have refuted the farmers' claims. The Uttar Pradesh government announced Ex-gratia of Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families and Rs 10 lakhs will be given to those injured. The deceaseds' kin will also get a govt job and a probe will be headed by a retired High Court judge will be done.

