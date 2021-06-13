Rail Staff Rescues Man Who Slipped While Boarding Moving Train At Mumbai; Watch

An RPF constable and a train guard’s quick thinking saved a man from being crushed under a train on Friday.

The incident took place at CSMT station at Mumbai. The passenger, fell down while trying to board a Mumbai to Mangaluru special train as it is leaving the platform on Friday. Sensing the danger, RPF constable Narsingh Kanojiya and train guard Jitender Pal rushed to help. While the man is pulled away from the train, Jitender lost his balance and fell on the platform, but the Narsingh came to his rescue and pulled him to safety immediately.

The chilling incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed on the platform.

In a tweet mentioning the incident, the Central Railway said that "Railways are creating awareness through various platforms against this fatal behavioural issue and request passengers not to board/alight a moving train which is dangerous for their life".

Later, the train was stopped by station staff & Guard boarded the train. All are safe.

Railways are creating awareness through various platforms against this fatal behavioural issue and request passengers not to board/alight a moving train which is dangerous for their life. (n/n) — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 12, 2021

RPF Jawan Rescues Man From Moving Train At Mumbai's Kurla Station

This is not a one-of-a-kind incident. A similar incident took place a few days ago where an RPF constable saved a life of a man who almost fell down from a moving train. As he was about to fall into the gap between the train and the track, the RPF jawan, owning to his quick action, ran there at the right time and picked him up, averting the major incident. The incident happened at the Kurla Railway Station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. A CCTV footage has surfaced in which it can be clearly seen that the train has left the Lokmanya Tilak terminal station. Since he reached late, he tried to board the moving train.

RPF Jawan rescues a pregnant woman & her child

Last month, an RPF jawan was seen saving the lives of a pregnant woman and her kid at Mumbai's Dadar station. A pregnant mother and her child were seen falling into the platform from a speeding train in the video. The pregnant woman was attempting to board the Danapur express train with her infant, but the train started moving, causing her to miss a step and fall. As soon as this occurred, a member of the RPF rushed towards the woman and ultimately saved her life.