RailTel launches prepaid plans for high-speed Wi-Fi service at railway stations

RailTel on Thursday introduced its prepaid Wi-Fi services for 4,000 railway stations across the country. RailTel Corporation is already providing free Wi-Fi services to 5,950 stations in the country, which can be used by any smartphone holder. To avail this service, the user has to go through an OTP-based authentication.

RailTel introduces prepaid Wi-Fi plans

An official statement issued by the Indian Railways stated, "RailTel has launched prepaid plans for its Railwire Wi-Fi at 4000 plus Railway stations across India. Going forward, a passenger can use 30 minutes free Wi-Fi per day at 1 mbps speed at these 4000 plus railway stations. For using the Wi-Fi facility at a higher speed of upto 34 mbps, the user needs to choose a plan with a higher speed by paying a nominal fee."

RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla in a statement said that the railways have tested prepaid Wi-Fi at 20 stations in Uttar Pradesh and with the feedback and detailed testing, they are starting this scheme at more than 4,000 stations in India. Chawla added "We did a detailed trial run of Prepaid Wi-Fi at 20 Stations in Uttar Pradesh and based on the response and detailed testing, we launched this plan at 4000 plus more stations across India. We intend to launch the prepaid plans for all the stations with our RailWire Wi-Fi this financial year."

RailTel Prepaid Wi-Fi Service: Wi-Fi Recharge Plan

The users can access the Wi-Fi at railway stations with the following prepaid recharge plans. 5 GB for Rs 10 with one-day validity; 10 GB for Rs 10 with one day validity; 10 GB for Rs 20 with five days validity; 20 GB for Rs 30 with five days validity: 20 GB for 40 rupees with 10 days validity; 30 GB for 50 rupees with 10 days validity and 60 GB data for 70 rupees with 30 days validity.

How to make payment?

Under this service, users can choose the data plan according to their needs. Net-banking, e-wallet and credit card can be used for prepaid payments. Near 3 crore people were using this facility every month before the pandemic. It is estimated that Rs 10-15 crore annual revenue will be received from prepaid Wi-Fi service after the situation return to normal and more passengers will start boarding the trains.

