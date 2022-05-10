RailTel to implement communication system over 230 stations in SWR

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The RailTel Corporation of India Limited Tuesday said it has been awarded the work to implement converged communication system covering over 230 stations in South Western Railway (SWR) Zone at Rs 107.44 crore.

The Mini Ratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways was selected for this project through an open tender bidding process.

“This project is very close to the core of RailTel’s expertise and we are confident of making the converged communication network of SWR as a show case and role model for the other Zonal Railways,” the Rail PSU said in a statement Sources said once this is successfully implemented then the process will be replicated across railwayzones.

This initiative of SWR to modernise all IP (Internet Protocol) telecom infrastructure is among first of its kind to replace the aging Time Division Multiplexing or TDM-based systems.

IP telephony is a general term for technologies, products and services that use the Internet Protocol's packet-switched connections to support voice calling, voicemail, video calling, video conferencing, faxing and instant messaging (IM) etc.

IP telephony works by converting voice calls, faxes and other information into digital signals. These digital signals travel through IP networks, such as the internet, as data packets, using IP packet-switched connections. Voice features within IP technology -- such as voice calls and voicemail -- are referred to as’ Voice over IP (VoIP)’.

The said project includes migrating to VoIP based Train Control Communication Systems and Video Surveillance System (VSS). Scope of work includes design, planning, Supply, installation, fixing, configuration, integration and commissioning of this communication system.

The project is targeted for completion within12 months.

The PSU said this IP infrastructure can meet all the current and future connectivity requirements of the railways such as Passenger Reservation System (PRS), Freight Operations Information System (FOIS), Coaching Operations Information System (COIS), Caution Order Management System and RailNet for supervisory offices and all future applications aimed at enhancing safety and efficiency of Train operations.

“As RailTel maintains the national IP-MPLS (Internet Protocol- Multi Protocol Label Switching) backbone, the integration of the SWR network with the national IP-MPLSnetwork should happen smoothly,” RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla said. PTI ASG ASG TIR TIR

