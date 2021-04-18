Railway Approves Maharashtra's Request For Transportation Of Liquid Oxygen; Policy Out

After a request from the Maharashtra Government, the Indian Railways on Saturday permitted transportation of liquid oxygen in cryogenic tankers. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request to solve the Oxygen shortage that the state is facing. The Railway Ministry drafted a policy for the same under Roll-on-Roll off scheme. Now the transportation can take place from several states across the country.

According to the circular drafted by the Ministry, a second class journey ticket will be given to those involved in transportation and they will be given Ro-Ro service. Only two people will be allowed to accompany. The complete process has been reviewed by the authority as per the circular. Even the empty flow direction of the containers will also be charged by the railways and free time of five hours will be given during the time of loading and unloading.

Amid shortage of oxygen in Maharashtra which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, the state government had urged Centre to provide it through railway transportation. The state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope further asserted that it will also cut short time and cost. Rajesh Tope said this to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a virtual meeting.

The request was made as the state's situation is the most worrying in the country, though others are catching up.

"The Maharashtra government has urged the Centre to allow transportation of liquid oxygen by railway, which would cut the cost of transportation. The Centre should issue necessary instructions to the Railways," Tope said as shortage of oxygen is being reported from many places amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases.

PM-CARES fund to be deployed

Recently the central government announced that PM-CARES fund will be used in setting up oxygen plants in more than 100 Hospitals. COVID-19 patients with severe conditions require oxygen support and the government has decided to cover the shortage in the worst-hit states of the country. The Government has also decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen.

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases

The state continues to report the highest single-day spike in COVID-10 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. On Saturday, 67,123 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported taking the total tally to 37,03,584. 398 new deaths, were reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 59,551. Currently, there are 6,38,034 active Covid-19 cases. The main cities of the state including Pune, Mumbai, and Nagpur are registering a higher number of cases.