Railway Board Issues Order To Resume Serving Cooked Meals To Passengers On Trains

The Railway Board has issued an order to resume serving cooked meals to passengers on trains, a service that was discontinued due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Railway Board, in a letter on Friday, asked the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to resume the service.

Ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be served to passengers, the Railway board also said.

"In view of the restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of ready-to-eat meals will also continue," the letter stated.

Earlier this month, the Railways had announced the running of normal trains, withdrawing the special tag which had been in place for the pandemic.

