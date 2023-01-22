Railway Employee Held In Moradabad For Molesting A Woman Passenger Onboard

A railway employee was apprehended for allegedly molesting a female passenger, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said on Sunday.

GRP Moradabad Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar said, "The accused was held after the victim filed a complaint against him, claiming that she was molested in a running travel." SHO added, “The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigations are underway.”

Government Railway Police is accountable for incidents that happen in railway stations and in trains. They also go for patrolling like the district police, but they particularly cover railway-related areas.

Another case of woman molestation on a train

On Tuesday, another man named Asim Hussain was arrested for molesting a 20-year-old girl on the Padmavat Express which was travelling from Delhi to Pratapgarh on January 12. The trader was held after the victim lodged a complaint to the Government Railway Police against him on Tuesday. The accused was also beaten in the train after the girl raised her voice.

However, the man earlier claimed that he was beaten by the people onboard, as he was compelled to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and he refused to say it. The incident took place while they were travelling on the train. The Shahajahanpur-based girl who was allegedly molested said that she boarded the train along with her brother from Ghaziabad and she was offered a seat by Amir beside him.

However, after some time he allegedly started inappropriately touching her and was beaten by other passengers when the woman started screaming. The GRP also stated that the claims of pushing Asim Hussain to scream religious slogans were a lie and he assaulted the woman onboard.