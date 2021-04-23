Railway Employee To Donate 50% Award Money To Child He Rescued 'for His Bright Future'

The valiant Indian Railway pointsman, Mayur Shelke who risked his life to save a six-year-old child from the speeding train will donate half of his award money to the kid he saved to ensure his “bright future”, according to a PTI report. He is once again being lauded for his compassionate act, which he described as his duty, as the boy comes from a “poor background” and “cannot afford education.” Shelke, an employee with Central railway based in Maharashtra, was lauded for instantly jumping on the rail track seeing the child stranded, despite a train arriving at some distance. It is understood that the child had lost balance whilst walking on the platform and had landed dangerously in the train’s path. Shelke, who is now being hailed a ‘real-life hero’ was quick to jump on the rail track and lift the child in his arms and bringh him back safe on the platform at Vangani station in Thane district of Mumbai.

I'll give half of the amount, given to me as token of appreciation, for that child's welfare & education. I came to know that his family isn't financially strong. So I decided this: Mayur Shelkhe, pointsman who saved a child who fell on tracks at Vangani railway station on 17.04 pic.twitter.com/IWdacY0DFf — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

The kind and heroic Railway pointsman is now planning to donate his award money to the visually impaired mother of the child he brought to safety. Witnessing his selfless move at the station, staff of the Central Railway had honoured Shelke with an award of Rs 50,000 for his courage, vigilance, and helping the child selflessly, deterring an accident. "I will give half of the rewarded money for the child's bright future and his studies. The moment I receive the money, I will immediately hand it over,” Shelke told PTI.

He continued, that the child’s mother is blind. He further stated that the boy comes from a humble background with no household amenities. He added that the donation might promise the child education and a bright future. “I learned that they cannot afford to give the child [named Sahil Shirsat] education,” Selke, who joined Indian Railway in 2016, said, adding that since he saved the boy, he felt responsible to ensure his well being, referring to the April 17 incident.

Hon'ble Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal announced an award of Rs 50000/- to Shri Mayur Shelke, Pointsman, Vangani Station for the act of bravery, courage & presence of mind on duty.

He saved a life of a child who accidentally fell on the track.



Congratulations to Shri M. Shelke pic.twitter.com/KOD78oZH9R — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 20, 2021

Excellent work done by Central Railway Mumbai Division Mr Mayur Shelkhe (Pointsman) who saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking on platform no. 2 at Vangani station. pic.twitter.com/ofXWR7qGtO — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 19, 2021

Refused private donations, cash prizes

The valiant railway employee, who created a stir with his daring jump to save an anonymous boy, had also refused private cash prizes or donations offered to him after CCTV footage from the scene went viral across social media. "People are going through a harrowing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. So I requested them to give the money for the treatment of needy patients,” Shelkhe said. He also revealed that he had kept the incident from his wife and parents initially, so as to avoid shocking them initially, but the viral video came to their notice. “They felt proud,” Shelke told PTI, adding that they were, although concerned if something had happened to him. “It had all happened within 7-8 seconds,” the railway employee said.