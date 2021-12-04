Railway Guard Escapes Terrorist Attack In J-K's Pulwama

Terrorists on Saturday fired on a railway guard in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, and he escaped the attack unhurt, officials said.

The guard was fired upon by terrorists near Panzgam in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The guard escaped unhurt, the officials said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, they said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)