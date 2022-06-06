Last Updated:

Railway Min Assures First Bullet Train To Run On Time By 2026, Reviews Surat-Bilimora Line

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday reviewed the Surat-Bilimora bullet train project. He said that nation's first bullet train will run on time by 2026.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: PTI/@ANI Twitter


In a major development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Monday morning reviewed the nation's first bullet train project between Ahmedabad to Mumbai. He further claimed that the first bullet train will run on time by 2026. 

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav took stock of the bullet train being built from Surat in Gujarat. He spoke to the media and said, “We are expediting the work of the bullet train. Railways officials are working on the target of running the first bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat. We are confident that the first bullet train will start running on time.”

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav further said, “Bullet train will run from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Pillars are being installed for every 61 km. Officials are working for every 150 km. We are striving to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to bring new technologies to the nation. His aspirations include the re-development of railway stations and new Vande Bharat trains.”

He further expressed satisfaction over the work of the bullet train in Surat. 

Bullet Train to operate by 2026

Earlier, Railway Ministry on February 10, shared the graphical representation of Surat's Bullet Train station to be constructed between Mumbai- Ahmedabad route. Earlier in December 2021, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that in 2026, the first bullet train in India will operate between Surat and Bilimora. 

Sharing the first glimpse of the station, MoS for Railways, Darshana Jardosh tweeted, "The state-of-the-art multi-level station will have an external facade and the interiors of the station resemble a sparkling diamond - the pride of Surat".

Surat to be the first station constructed on bullet train route

It is to be noted that Surat will be the first station to be constructed as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, set for the country’s first bullet train. The implementing agency for the project is National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHSRCL).

“The work on the four stations (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch) has been expedited and they will be ready by December 2024. Of these four, Surat will be the first one to be ready,” said an official from NHSRCL. 

An official from the Railway Ministry informed that a 237-km long viaduct will also be constructed apart from the four stations. A viaduct is a type of bridge that comprises a series of arches, piers, or columns supporting a long-elevated railway line or road.

In 2017, the bullet train corridor project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad was inaugurated which was initially aimed to be completed by 2023. But due to land acquisition issues and COVID, progress in project construction was affected. The 508-km long corridor will have stations at locations including Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisor, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. 

