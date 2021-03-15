Railway Min Piyush Goyal Lauds Completion Of World's Largest Rail Bridge Arch At Chenab

On Sunday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal praised the ‘historic moment’ as the arch bottom of the world’s highest bridge on the River Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district was completed. The 1.3-km-long bridge will soar at a height of 359 metres above the Chenab river bed.

The Railway Minister took to Twitter and said:

Interestingly, the arch of the bridge is 35 metres taller than the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"Infrastructural Marvel in Making"- Piyush Goyal

Earlier this month, Goyal shared a picture on Twitter and said the “engineering marvel” is on track to reach the closure position. Calling it an “Infrastructural Marvel in Making", Union Minister described it as a unique piece of infrastructure. He also informed that the entire structure is being constructed from steel, he added.

Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position.



It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge ðŸŒ‰ pic.twitter.com/yWS2v6exiP — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 25, 2021

Chenab Bridge Project

The Chenab Bridge, constructed on the Chenab river in J-K's Reasi district as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project, will connect the Union Territory with the rest of India through a rail route. The construction work of this railway bridge was started in November 2017. The construction of the Chenab Bridge is estimated to cost a total of Rs 1,250 crore. This bridge is also 35 meters higher than the famous Eiffel Tower in France. This railway bridge can also withstand earthquake tremors, as well as high-intensity explosions.

According to railway officials, the bridge has been equipped with a security system in view of the potential terrorist threats and earthquake tremors. The total length of the bridge will be 1,315 meters. Also, the construction of the highest Railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir will promote tourism in India.