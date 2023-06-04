Railway Min Reviews Restoration Work At Balasore Accident Site; 'Root Caused Identified'

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday arrived at the Balasore accident site in Odisha where three trains were involved in an accident leading to the death of 275 people. The railways minister interacted with the officials present at the site as he inspected the restoration work.

"Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the accident site and gave instructions and accordingly, speedy work is going on," the Railway Minister said. Speaking about the restoration work, he said that efforts are being made to restore one track on Sunday itself.

"All the dead bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track. The inquiry has also been completed. Soon the report will be submitted. We have identified the root cause of this painful incident," Vaishnaw added.

#BREAKING | Speedy work is going on. The target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday. Root cause of the accident has been identified: Ashwini Vaishnaw as he takes stock of restoration work at the accident site.
#OdishaTrainAccident



Notably, this was the second visit of the Railway Minister to the accident site after he visited the spot on Saturday following the tragic incident on June 2.

Warfooting restoration underway

The restoration work is in full swing at the site of the tragic train accident in Balasore, where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved. Over 1,000 labourers have been deployed at the accident site to work on the restoration efforts, according to the South Eastern Railway.

Seven Poclein Machines are being utilised to enhance the pace of the restoration work. Additionally, two accident relief trains, a 140-ton Railway Crane, and three Road Cranes are actively involved in the restoration process. Another Road Crane is being mobilised to join the efforts, said SER on Saturday.

"Capsized bogies have been removed...Two bogies of goods train also have been removed...work of connecting track is going on from one side...will finish the work as soon as possible," SER's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Aditya Kumar told ANI.

The railway authorities are leaving no stone unturned to complete the restoration work promptly. The SER emphasised its commitment to taking every initiative on a warfooting to ensure the rapid restoration of the affected area.