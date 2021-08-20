Last Updated:

Railway Min Vaishnaw 'shakes A Leg' With Tribal Women In Odisha During Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav shared a video on Twitter of him dancing with tribal women on Friday in Odisha during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Railway Min Vaishnaw, Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Image: PTI


Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav shared a video on Twitter, where he joined in for a dance with tribal women on Friday. Vaishnav is currently on a four-day visit to Odisha where he also held a roadshow in Payakut. This visit is a part of BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra. 

Union Cabinet Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in an unusual scene was seen breaking a leg with tribal women in Odisha. In a tweet, Vaishnav shared the video of him joining the natives for a merry time and wrote, "Trying to match..dance steps with local folk dancers." 

READ | Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan embark on their Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Rail Minister ditches diplomatic approach; takes a train to Rayagada

Union Minister Vaishnav ditched the VIP way and rather boarded a train from Bhubaneshwar to Rayagada. During his travel, Vaishnav interacted with passengers who were surprised to see the minister in their midst. Vaishnav also interacted with the natives in their regional language and spoke to the passengers, enquiring the cleanliness and the services offered in the train.
In another tweet shared by the Rail Min. he can also be seen sitting and chitchatting with other fellow passengers and told them, "It was very nice to meet you, young people." 

READ | Union Min Anurag Thakur attacks Oppn in Jan Ashirwad Yatra, says 'anarchy is their agenda'

Jan Ashirwad Yatra

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is an initiative by the BJP. This is to inform people about the achievements of the central government in sectors concerning internal, external, economic, social and health. It is also aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance.

READ | BJP minister offers prayer in Jaipur temple under 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Image: PTI 

READ | Congress opposes BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra amid COVID; Mumbai Police lodge 19 FIRs
READ | Union Min Narayan Rane vows to continue BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, slams MVA govt over FIRs
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND