As 'Agnipath protests' turn violent across states, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday issued an appeal to protestors to not harm national property. Amid incidents of train arsons and ruckus erupting on railway stations, the Union Minister also suspected an alleged involvement of anti-social elements in the protests.

"I request everyone, Railway is your and national property. Do not do violent protests, Railways are your property. Some anti-social elements have also got involved in these protests, violence will not achieve anything," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Indian Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma also spoke exclusively to Republic TV, issuing an appeal to protestors to stop harming national assets and present grievances through appropriate channels.

"We want to tell protestors, the railway assets that you are harming are built by your, our and the money of taxpayers. These assets are used also by you and your own relatives. Importantly, on these trains that were affected, there are needy people travelling in them, those that need medical treatment, and some were students who had to give an exam. So Railway Ministry appeals to these protestors to stop this agitation, and present their grievances before authorities through proper channels," said the officer.

'Situation expected to get better by evening': Railway official

Discussing the present situation on ground, the officer added that control rooms were in complete operation and the status of trains was being monitored. "All our control rooms are operating, and helplines for passengers have been launched. In the trains that are stuck, the catering department is arranging food and water for the passengers. At least 116 trains have been halted, and 35 trains are cancelled. We expect the situation to become better in the evening," said Sharma.

He added, "I want to tell the protestors, these trains are built with your own money, you are travelling in them, cancel your agitation. Those travelling today and tomorrow, please check your railway train status before leaving homes. If your train is delayed by more than 4 hours, your money will not be cancelled if you cancel your journey."

Misinformed over the Agnipath scheme, protests and arson escalated in Bihar on Friday with vandals torching trains in Patna, Arrah, Samastipur, Nawada and Begusarai. Similar incidents were witnessed in Telangana's Secunderabad.

This comes even as the Centre, in a big move, decided to increase the age limit of 'Agniveers' from 21 years to 23 years to induct more youth into the Armed Forces. Earlier, the government had debunked concerns and the myths about the scheme and had assured post-retirement benefits to Agniveers.