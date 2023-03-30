Railway Minister Flags Off Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU From Cuttack

Flagging off the Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU here, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said Rs 303 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Cuttack railway station.

Flagged off Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town Memu train along with @dpradhanbjp Ji.



📍Cuttack, Odisha pic.twitter.com/phargrFiyz March 30, 2023

Vaishnaw, along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, flagged off the inaugural run of the MEMU.

The railway minister said the Centre has allocated around Rs 10,000 crore for the railways sector in Odisha in 2023-24 fiscal. The Railways has decided to redevelop 57 railway stations in the state, he said.

Vaishnaw said the Centre has prioritised the development of 5G network in the state and at least 12 districts have been connected in the first phase.

The Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU will leave Bhadrak at 5.45 am and reach Nayagarh Town at 11.55 am. On the return journey, it will leave Nayagarh Town at 5.05 pm and will reach Bhadrak at 10.45 pm.